Florida Gov. and legislative leaders work out budget deal

Associated Press Published:
AP Photo/Steve Cannon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida legislators are returning to the state Capitol to hold a three-day special session where they will boost money for schools as well as set aside more cash for the top priorities of Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott is expected to announce the details Friday in Miami with the two Republican legislative leaders.

The session will be held June 7 through June 9.

The GOP governor had been threatening to veto the entire state budget after lawmakers slashed money to the state’s tourism marketing agency and provided only a small amount of money for the state’s economic development agency.

Scott will sign the $82.4 billion budget, although he is expected to veto individual spending items.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s