Daughter chases man who snatched mom’s wallet outside Hillsborough Target store

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who snatched a woman’s wallet as she and her daughter were walking into a Target store in Hillsborough County.

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at 9:05 p.m on May 31 at the Target store located at 6295 W. Waters Ave.

Video surveillance cameras recorded a black male panhandling near the entrance of the Target.

As the victim and her daughter attempted to enter the store, the suspect walked up behind her and snatched the victim’s wallet from her hands.

The victim’s daughter chased the suspect, but lost him as he ran near the intersection of Twelve Oaks Boulevard and Merrimac Drive.

At 10:43 that night, detectives say the suspect unsuccessfully tried to use the victim’s debit card at the RaceTrac located at 7621 W. Linebaugh Ave.

The suspect was seen traveling in an older model, silver Mercedes.

Suspect Description-

Height: 5’11”-6’1″

Age: 20s

Clothing: Last seen wearing a red baseball cap, tan shorts, a black t-shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids.

You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

