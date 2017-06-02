Search crews find body believed to be missing Haines City woman

Yanela Lorente was reported missing.

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – Search crews made a sad discovery on Friday morning. They found a body that is believed to be missing Haines City woman Yanela Lorente, age 28.

The body was discovered in a wooded area at the Hilochee Wildlife Management area in Polk County.

“All initial information leads us to believe we have found Miss Lorente,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd at a news conference that was held shortly after the discovery of the body.

“Our hearts are broken, we had all hoped for the best,” said Judd.

Just hours before the discovery of the body, the family of Yanela Lorente held a news conference at the Hilochee Wildlife Management area and asked that anyone with information about their loved one to come forward.

Investigators say Lorente’s disappearance is suspicious.  She was last seen by her boyfriend and their male roommate when she left their home on Cherokee Avenue Sunday afternoon. She was last heard from later that night when she contacted a family member. She was reported missing on Monday, the same day her car was found along Old Polk City Road.

Lorente’s family has been posting flyers around nearby neighborhoods and where her car was last seen. On Friday, they said during their news conference they have not given up hope. “We’re devastated,” said her sister Yanisleidi Lorente.  “We’re hoping we find something.  And, we’re hoping someone reaches out.

The woman’s boyfriend and their roommate claim she left their Haines City home abruptly Sunday.  Investigators tell News Channel 8 the men talked to them briefly about the disappearance, but they are now uncooperative.

The family believes they know something. “Where did you put her?” Yanisleidi Lorente asked bluntly.

Family members talked to Yanela four to times a week, and when she stopped communicating Sunday into Monday, they got alarmed.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office set up a mobile command center in the wildlife area.

Haines City Police Chief James Elensky had previously said authorities have reason to suspect foul play, and that they’ve opened a large-scale investigation into her disappearance. He had said they were not very hopeful they will find her alive.

The chief said Lorente left her home to “blow off some steam” after an argument with her boyfriend over computer games.

