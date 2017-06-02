Celebrate National Doughnut Day and help kids in Tampa Bay

Published:

(WFLA) — Today is National Doughnut Day and WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross is celebrating with the Mini Doughnut Factory in Tampa Bay.

National Doughnut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. The holiday is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June.

The Mini Doughnut Factory will be donating a portion of its National Doughnut Day proceeds to the Salvation Army to help kids in the Tampa Bay area.

The Mini Doughnut Factory is located at 2109 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33629 and is open until 9 p.m. Friday.

Watch WFLA News Channel 8’s doughnut adventure here.

