Burglars target South Tampa homes in broad daylight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You might think a burglar would target homes after dark. But as Tampa Police show us, time and time again, these attempts continue to happen during the day — even when someone IS HOME!

It’s certainly not a comforting feeling to see a stranger creeping along the side of your home.

A person of interest in a Tampa burglary that occurred on June 1, took the liberty of walking onto a private property just before 3:30 in the afternoon.

“We have a man who they don’t recognize, who goes into someone’s backyard, looking around, he’s looking suspicious,” explains Steve Hegarty with Tampa Police.

The homeowner confronted the suspicious man who said he was a pool worker.

But where’s his pool truck? Pool net? Was he carrying a few chemicals? No.

As you can see in the home surveillance video, that man left in a bit of a hurry.

Dr. Charles Edwards, a Palma Ceia resident, wasn’t surprised by the video.

“There is crime, we’ve had a few instances ourselves and we’ve heard about others in the area…car broken into twice but never anybody coming into the house,” says Edwards.

Tampa Police want everyone to know they’ve seen a slight increase in crimes south of Kennedy.

“We’ve had a string of burglaries that we want people to be aware of,” says Hagerty.

And while nothing was taken, other homeowners in South Tampa haven’t been so lucky. We have several videos from Tampa Police released in the last few months showing the continuous amount of burglaries, attempted burglaries and porch thefts.

Meanwhile, Dr. Edwards is thankful for the reminders from TPD of the importance of being vigilant — “Letting people know there may be a heightened risk for certain things…you couldn’t ask for more.”

If you recognize the man in that video, simply call police or Crime Stoppers with your tip.

And if you live in the city of Tampa and have a camera system, you can help solve local crimes by signing up for the Tampa Police camera registry system called Register Every Camera (REC).

Right now, Tampa police have 53 registered residents in this system. These are people who officers can call on if there’s a crime in their area.

Police do NOT have access to your cameras—they can only get the video if you give them permission.

For more information on REC click here.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES