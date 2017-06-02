Bomb squad called to investigate suspicious device in front of Pulse nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —The Orlando Fire Department bomb squad was called to investigate a suspicious device in front of the Pulse nightclub on Friday morning.
Fire officials said that as a precaution they evacuated businesses and a street in the area.
Shortly after the bomb squad arrived, they determined there was no danger.
Details have not been released about the device that was found.
Forty-nine people were killed and dozens more were injured in a shooting at the nightclub last June.
