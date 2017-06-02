Better Call Behnken: Uber charges man thousands for trips he never took

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —Thomas Wilson’s bank statement is pages and pages long. And it’s made up mostly of charges from Uber—for trips Wilson insists he never took.

Wilson checked his statement recently and found Uber charges made over several weeks. He typically does not check his statement often, and just didn’t notice. It adds up to thousands of dollars.

“I don’t think it’s humanly possible some of them, that you do could do that many charges in a day,” Wilson said.

Wilson uses Uber regularly, but not this much. Some of the charges occur a dozen times in one day, for varying amounts. The Uber app on his phone shows a modest amount of Uber rides.

Wilson tells 8 On Your Side that he reached out to Uber, but they could not help him figure out what happened. After a week of the runaround, he turned to 8 On Your Side.

We reached out to a Uber spokeswoman and heard back from a company security expert. She said the company looked into this after it was contacted by 8 On Your Side and believes Wilson’s credit card information was stolen from another source and used to pay for rides on someone else’s Uber app. The company is working to resolve the charges for Wilson and investigate what went wrong.

Uber says it is unlikely the credit card information was compromised in their system because the numbers are encrypted as they are typed in by the customer.

