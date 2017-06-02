Baby zebra dies at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo

Photo of the baby zebra with its mother, Penzima. (Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A baby Grévy’s zebra at Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo has passed away after sustaining a broken hip, park officials announced via Facebook on Friday.

Zookeepers suspect the zebra broke its hip during an incident with another member of the herd, and that the injury caused damage to the foal’s kidney functions.

The zebra will undergo a full necropsy to answer questions about its death.

The zoo has not released the zebra’s name at this time.

This is a developing story.  We will have updates on WFLA.com when more information is released.

