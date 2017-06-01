MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Witnesses report gunshots and explosions at a hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital.

It happened at the popular tourist site Resorts World Manila.

According to CNN, a masked gunman was firing at guests and hotel employees on the second floor.

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

The hotel was placed on lockdown and first responders, including a SWAT team arrived at the scene in heavy tactical gear.

It’s still unclear how many people may have been injured or killed.

The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

We ask for your prayers during these difficult times. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

