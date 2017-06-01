Witnesses report gunshots and explosions at a hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital

By and Published:

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Witnesses report gunshots and explosions at a hotel and casino complex in the Philippine capital.

It happened at the popular tourist site Resorts World Manila.

According to CNN, a masked gunman was firing at guests and hotel employees on the second floor.

The hotel was placed on lockdown and first responders, including a SWAT team arrived at the scene in heavy tactical gear.

It’s still unclear how many people may have been injured or killed.

This is a developing situation. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts are released.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s