Roads, City Hall reopen in Tampa after unattended package ruled not a threat

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s City Hall was evacuated as a precaution early Thursday evening after a package was found unattended nearby.

Officers in District III received reports of an unattended package on the 300 block of E. Jackson St in Tampa, and the Tampa Bomb Squad was called in to examine its contents.

The package was ruled not to be a threat.

The evacuation of City Hall was lifted and roads around the area reopened just before 8 p.m.

