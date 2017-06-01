Roads, City Hall reopen in Tampa after unattended package ruled not a threat

By Published: Updated:
Sgt. Steve Gaskins, The Florida Highway Patrol

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s City Hall was evacuated as a precaution early Thursday evening after a package was found unattended nearby.

Officers in District III received reports of an unattended package on the 300 block of E. Jackson St in Tampa, and the Tampa Bomb Squad was called in to examine its contents.

The package was ruled not to be a threat.

The evacuation of City Hall was lifted and roads around the area reopened just before 8 p.m.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s