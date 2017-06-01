Tampa Water Department temporarily modifying disinfection method for city

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Water Department is modifying its disinfection method for City of Tampa customers for a short period of time.

Water distilled to customers between June 2 and June 16 will be converted from chloramine to chlorine disinfection.

Customers may notice a slight difference in the taste and odor of their drinking water while chlorine is in use.

The level of chlorine will be 2.5 to 3.5 milligrams per liter for most customers, the same level used to treat Tampa’s drinking water for more than 50 years.

The temporary conversion is a standard water system maintenance measure.

During the treatment period, the water department will conduct daily testing to monitor water quality and assess the effectiveness of the temporary change.

Anyone with special health concerns is encouraged to contact their health care provider with questions. Those seeking more information can contact City of Tampa Utilities at 813-274-7400 or by going online.

