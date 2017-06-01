Storefronts for Sex: Tampa devising massage parlor crackdown after 8 On Your Side investigation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In April, 8 On Your Side exposed nearly a dozen massage parlors acting as prostitution fronts along Kennedy Blvd., and told you about a community activist group that’s outrage over the city’s lack of response.

Well, it seems these activists will have to wait a couple more months before hearing what the City of Tampa plans to do about it.

The group, known as Cleanup Kennedy turned out in force at Tampa City Council session on Thursday, expecting the city to explain what’s going on inside these businesses, and what authorities are doing to curb prostitution inside these so-called health spas.

But the council has decided to postpone this discussion until July 27, after Tampa City Attorney Salvator Territo asked for extra time to research how to “best regulate massage parlors.”

Nearly a dozen members of Clean Up Kennedy attended the meeting, wearing blue shirts with the group’s name written in large letters across their chests, hoping to drive home the point.

Two group members spoke passionately about the need to rid Kennedy Blvd of the rampant prostitution they believe takes place inside some of the businesses that populate strip malls along the boulevard.

Two city council members, Guido Maniscalco and Mike Suarez are leading the city effort to address the prostitution problem. In interviews with 8 On Your Side, both men urged patience in order to come up with meaningful strategies for going after the sex trade in spas on Kennedy, Dale Mabry and other major arteries in Tampa.

A follow-up report to our Storefronts for Sex investigation will air tonight in our 5:30pm newscast.

