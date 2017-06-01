Search for killer underway after bleeding man found in St. Pete gas station parking lot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a killer after a man who had been stabbed died, after he was found in the parking lot of a closed gas station in St. Petersburg.

At 1 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call about a man who was injured and lying in the parking lot of a closed Citgo gas station located at 38th Ave North and 28th Street.

Police arrived to find the man seriously injured and suffering from upper body trauma. They administered lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.

Detectives say the victim is a white, middle-aged man who was stabbed to death.

A witness told WFLA News Channel 8 that he saw a bleeding man on the ground, who was screaming for help.

Investigators believe the suspect left in a vehicle.

