Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend

Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

APRONS ADVICE

Complete your meal with fresh salad kit, whole wheat bread, iced coffee, and cookies for dessert. This meal is versatile and easy to prepare. The fish can easily be substituted for any Publix Ready-to-Cook proteins.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST

Seafood

16 oz frozen panko breaded pollock (about 8 pieces)

Produce

1/2 cup green onions

Frozen

1 (10-oz) package Mediterranean quinoa blend

Dairy

3 tablespoons garlic herb butter

Dry Grocery

1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans

COOKING SEQUENCE

Prepare fish and begin to bake (10 minutes)

Prepare beans and quinoa during last 5 minutes of bake time; serve (20 minutes)

Recipe: Breaded Fish with Herbed Beans and Quinoa Blend

Total Time – 30 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

16 oz frozen panko breaded pollock (about 8 pieces)

1 (10-oz) package frozen Mediterranean quinoa blend

1/2 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1 (15.5-oz) can cannellini beans, drained

3 tablespoons garlic herb butter

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Bake fish following package instructions.

2. Microwave quinoa blend following package instructions. Slice onions.

3. Place beans in a microwave-safe dish; cover and microwave on HIGH for 1–2 minutes, or until hot. Stir in butter and onions. Serve with quinoa and fish.

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 480kcal; FAT 21g; SAT FAT 7g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 1150mg; CARB 50g; FIBER 8g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 25g; VIT A 35%; VIT C 8%; CALC 10%; IRON 25%