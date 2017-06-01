Popular 90s cereal Oreo O’s are back

(WFLA) — A popular 90s breakfast cereal that has been absent from American store shelves for ten years is now making a comeback.

Post Consumer Brands said Oreo O’s are returning to store shelves starting June 2017.

For those who’ve never had Oreo O’s, they’re little crunchy O’s combined with Oreo cookie bits in a crème coating.

Oreo O’s were sold in the states from 1998 to 2007.

Since then, fans have been getting their hands on pricey boxes on eBay auctions or having their friends mail them boxes from South Korea where a version of the cereal

