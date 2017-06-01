Police start carrying overdosing reversal drug for K-9s

BOSTON (AP) — Police have started carrying new protection for their K-9 partners: naloxone, a drug that has long been used to reverse opioid overdoses in humans.
Even a tiny amount of powdered fentanyl can sicken both police officers and dogs who sniff out drugs during raids.
Three police dogs in Florida were rushed to an animal hospital last year when they ingested fentanyl, a powerful painkiller often mixed with street heroin. The dogs were given naloxone and recovered quickly.
Massachusetts State Police began carrying naloxone for their K-9s in March. Police in Hartford, Connecticut, began carrying it in January.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Tampa Bay athletes reach for 2017 Reebok Crossfit Games
- PHOTOS: 2 arrested after posting photos on Snapchat of baby gator drinking beer
- A toast! To celebrating National Wine Day
- Grande and celebrity pals to play Manchester on Sunday
- After 17 years of trying, couple gives birth to sextuplets
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.