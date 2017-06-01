New video shows Tiger Woods’ breathalyzer test

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – New video was released Thursday night shows Tiger Woods being booked by Jupiter police after he was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Monday.

In the video, the golfer is barefoot and in handcuffs while being processed.

Later, the video shows an officer administer a breathalyzer test, which was negative for alcohol.

Daschcam video of Woods’ arrest was released Wednesday evening.

Woods said an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine led to his arrest. He spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County Jail.

