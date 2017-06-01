New police body cam video released from Pulse shooting

WESH/Associated Press Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/AP) — Newly released video from the body cameras of Orlando police officers shed new light on the shooting that killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub last year.

The video shows shattered glass inside the club, the sounds of automatic gunfire and an officer shouting, “Come out with your hands up or you will die!”

Officers are seen rushing to the club and storming inside as customers are rushed out.

The hours of video show Pulse patrons running from the club and officers shouting, “Just go,” as they direct them across the street. Others who are soaking and bleeding are seen being hauled away in pickup trucks.

The officers seen on the video are trying to grasp the idea of just how many people were either seriously hurt or killed.

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with officers after a three-hour standoff. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

During the video, officers can be heard strategizing how they will enter the club to take down the gunman.

Forty-nine people were killed during the massacre and dozens more were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

