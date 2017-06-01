Nearly 3 dozen Florida Chipotle locations affected by hack

MIAMI (AP) – Chipotle Mexican Grill says customers who ate at any of its 33 locations in south Florida may have had their credit card information stolen as part of a nationwide hack.
Chipotle said it completed an investigation into the hack first reported on April 25.
“The investigation identified the operation of malware designed to access payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices at certain Chipotle and Pizzeria Locale restaurants between March 24, 2017 and April 18, 2017. The malware searched for track data (which sometimes has cardholder name in addition to card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the POS device. There is no indication that other customer information was affected,” said Chipotle in a news release about the incident.
The Miami Herald reported that Chipotle says restaurants that may have been affected include seven locations in Miami and four in Fort Lauderdale.
Chipotle recommends customers who think they might have been affected to review their statements and report any unauthorized charges to the card company
If customers have questions regarding this incident, they can visit http://www.chipotle.com/security or http://www.pizzerialocale.com/security, as applicable, or call 1-888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET.
