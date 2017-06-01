Mother devastated by death of son in Tampa house fire

Family handout.

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa mother is devastated after losing her 9-month-old son in a house fire early Wednesday night.    

The fire broke out at their residence at 5112 Marc Drive around 6:10 pm.

Deziray Weidman says she left her son, Rylan, with her grandmother, Barbara Weidman, while she left to go to the store. She got a call saying her house was on fire. She says when she pulled up, all she could see was black smoke coming from her home.

Her grandmother was outside, but Deziray quickly realized Rylan was nowhere to be found.

“I started screaming, my son is inside,” she says through sobs.

Hillsborough first responders began search and rescue efforts, but it was too late. Rylan died in the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs and to help Deziray get back on her feet.

“I lost everything. Most importantly, my son,” she says.

Fire investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

