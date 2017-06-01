Man arrested, charged with first degree murder in death of St. Pete cab driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested and charged with first degree murder in the death of a cab driver that occurred Thursday morning.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Violent Offender Warrant Unit arrested a man on warrant from the St. Petersburg Police Department Thursday night, charging him for the death of John Hutchens.

Juan Carlos Juares, 27, was found at a home in unincorporated Pinellas County, not far from where Hutchens’ cab was found.

St. Petersburg police identified Juares as a suspect earlier in the day, based on witness interviews and evidence, and were able to obtain the arrest warrant.

Hutchens was found stabbed and left to die in a parking lot of a closed gas station in St. Petersburg at 1 a.m. Thursday. A witness tried to save the victim, but it wasn’t enough.

The suspect in the stabbing stole Hutchens’ cab.

Detectives continue to speak to additional witnesses and no further information was released.

