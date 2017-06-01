Instagram celebrates Pride 2017 with new features

(WFLA) — Instagram is getting the rainbow treatment for LGBTQ Pride Month.
The social media site announced a new set of tools to celebrate Pride 2017.
For June only, Instagram is offering new pride stickers. The stickers include rainbow-tinted shades and a rainbow bullhorn.
All of the stickers were designed by LGBTQ artists.
If you’re new to personalizing your Instagram posts with stickers, you can find them on the stickers tray in your Instagram story.
A new rainbow brush in the app will also let you draw a rainbow on any photo.
Additionally, in honor of pride, Instagram is encouraging users to add #kindcomments and #pride2017 when tagging photos.
