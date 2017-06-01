Group of students accused of vandalizing Seven Springs Middle School in Pasco County

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

TRINITY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a summertime reality. Some idle kids are doing things they shouldn’t. 

Over the course of three days, a group of kids went into Seven Springs Middle School in Pasco County and caused a lot of damage.

Pasco School’s spokesperson Linda Cobbe said the kids may have gotten in through an unlocked door.

“That we’re not certain of, because they gave a couple of different stories. Initially, we thought they had a master key. Then they said there was an unlocked door.”

They do believe, once inside, the kids found keys in a desk drawer and made their way into four classrooms, spraying fire extinguishers, smashing TVs and stealing several Apple TV devices.

”We had to bring in a disaster recovery company to clean up, because of the chemicals that are in the fire extinguishers. There’s some kind of irritant in there,” Cobbe said.

Now, those students and their parents face a great possibility of having to foot the costs for the upwards of $20,000 in damage.

The 7th and 8th graders are facing criminal charges and serious consequences at school.

“The ones that are moving on to high school, it doesn’t matter that they’re leaving this school, they’ll still face some pretty harsh discipline,” Cobbe said.

