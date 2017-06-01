FDLE issues missing child alert for Pensacola girl, 12

By Published:
Florida Department of Law Enforcement

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Pensacola girl.

Authorities say Naomi Jones was last seen in the 1000th block of East Johnson Avenue in Pensacola.

She is described as a black female who is 5’01” tall. She weighs approximately 97 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red tank top and American flag denim shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9630 or 911.

