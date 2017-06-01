Crews battle brush fire in Ruskin

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue crews have responded to a structure and brush fire in Ruskin.

The fire broke out at a mobile home in the 3300 block of 18th Ave. SE on Thursday afternoon, and spread into a brush fire, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The fire grew to one acre and is contained at this time.

No injuries were reported, but the home was burned to the ground.

