Crews battle brush fire in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue crews have responded to a structure and brush fire in Ruskin.

The fire broke out at a mobile home in the 3300 block of 18th Ave. SE on Thursday afternoon, and spread into a brush fire, according to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The fire grew to one acre and is contained at this time.

No injuries were reported, but the home was burned to the ground.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates on this developing story.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES