Bond set at $7,500 for Orlando International Airport standoff suspect

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Bond has been set for a former Marine accused of arming himself with a fake gun and then trying to commit “suicide by cop” during a three-hour standoff at Orlando International Airport.

A judge set bond for Michael Wayne Pettigrew, 26, at $7,500. The judge cited the nature of Pettigrew’s alleged offense, the safety of the community and the safety of uniformed personnel in her reasoning for raising Pettigrew’s bond.

As a condition of the bond, Pettigrew is not allowed to return to OIA or have any contact with anybody at Mears Transportation. He is also required to surrender any weapons he owns.

No one was hurt, and no shots were ever fired, but the Tuesday night standoff caused confusion and anxiety among travelers. Part of the airport was evacuated as hundreds of officers stormed the area, some with their guns drawn.

The sequence of events started when Pettigrew approached a cashier at Mears Taxi and showed her what looked like a gun, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Pettigrew gave his cellphone to the cashier and told her to call 91,1 because he wanted to bring the police and speak to the president.

The affidavit says Pettigrew aimed the fake gun at officers, but no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Part of the airport was temporarily evacuated and traffic going into the airport was halted for a short time.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES