Bond set at $7,500 for Orlando International Airport standoff suspect

WESH Published:
(Source: Orlando Police Department via Twitter)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — Bond has been set for a former Marine accused of arming himself with a fake gun and then trying to commit “suicide by cop” during a three-hour standoff at Orlando International Airport.

A judge set bond for Michael Wayne Pettigrew, 26, at $7,500. The judge cited the nature of Pettigrew’s alleged offense, the safety of the community and the safety of uniformed personnel in her reasoning for raising Pettigrew’s bond.

As a condition of the bond, Pettigrew is not allowed to return to OIA or have any contact with anybody at Mears Transportation. He is also required to surrender any weapons he owns.

No one was hurt, and no shots were ever fired, but the Tuesday night standoff caused confusion and anxiety among travelers. Part of the airport was evacuated as hundreds of officers stormed the area, some with their guns drawn.

The sequence of events started when Pettigrew approached a cashier at Mears Taxi and showed her what looked like a gun, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says Pettigrew gave his cellphone to the cashier and told her to call 91,1 because he wanted to bring the police and speak to the president.

The affidavit says Pettigrew aimed the fake gun at officers, but no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Part of the airport was temporarily evacuated and traffic going into the airport was halted for a short time.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s