Animal Adventure Park giraffe camera to be live Sunday through Friday evenings

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) – April, Oliver and baby Tajiri are back after high demand from giraffe camera fans.
The Animal Adventure Park in New York announced the giraffe cam will be live on the park’s YouTube page Sunday through Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The camera was previously only live during the evenings on Tuesdays.
