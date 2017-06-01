Animal Adventure Park giraffe camera to be live Sunday through Friday evenings

Published:
In this photo provided by Animal Adventure Park in Binghamton, N.Y., a giraffe named April stands with her new calf on Saturday, April 15, 2017. Her birth was broadcast to an online audience of more than a million viewers. (Animal Adventure Park via AP)

HARPURSVILLE, NY (WFLA) – April, Oliver and baby Tajiri are back after high demand from giraffe camera fans.

The Animal Adventure Park in New York announced the giraffe cam will be live on the park’s YouTube page Sunday through Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The camera was previously only live during the evenings on Tuesdays.

