8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | June 3-4

1. Outside the Lines: Coloring for Adults (Friday)

Coloring isn’t just for kids — join the hottest trend for adults! Relieve stress and boost creativity with art, fun and mellow music to help you release your inner artist. Get the details

2. National Rotisserie Chicken Day Deal (Friday)

Get a free rotisserie chicken to celebrate from Boston Market on their Facebook page. Get the details

3. “Beat the Heat” Ice Skating (Saturday)

Beat the heat and skate your heart out for free with the Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Get the details

4. Ybor City Saturday Market (Saturday)

Get your produce, gourmet foods, freshly baked breads and more. Get the details

5. Craft Beer Clash (Saturday)

Brewers from all over the Bay Area will be showcasing their fan favorite brews. Get the details

6. Sing-Along Beauty and the Beast (Saturday, Sunday)

See the Disney classic film, follow along with the lyrics on screen, and belt out the songs right alongside the Belle. Get the details

7. Tampa Bay Caribbean Heritage Festival (Saturday, Sunday)

Enjoy a day of dancing, children’s activities and live bands. Get the details

8. Yoga in the Park (Sunday)

A free riverside yoga session led by an instructor from Yoga Downtown Tampa. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS!

Did you go to a cool event this weekend? If so, we’d love to see pictures. Make sure you include your name and a brief description of the event where the photos were taken, including the city.

Share your photos with us on the WFLA News Channel 8 Facebook page

You can also tag us on Twitter

If you’d prefer, email them to us at News@wfla.com

WEATHER

We understand that the weather is a key element in planning your weekend. Don’t worry! The Storm Team 8 weather team is on your side. Here’s the latest forecast >> http://bit.ly/19b8ICY

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD