6 arrested in connection to credit card skimming scheme in Tampa Bay

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Six people in Hillsborough County face a litany of charges in connection to a credit card skimming scheme in Tampa Bay, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday.

The defendants are accused of installing multiple skimming devices at more than a dozen gas stations throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas County. The skimmers were used to steal approximately 40 credit card numbers, manufacture new cards and make fraudulent purchases.

“Skimming devices installed at gas pumps can go undetected for weeks—giving criminals access to credit and debit card information of unsuspecting consumers,” said Attorney General Bondi. “Partnering with the Florida Department of Agriculture, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local law enforcement agencies, arrests have been made and skimmers have been seized.”

The following individuals were arrested in connection to this scheme:

Yosmanis Alfonso Cruz, 34

Elisio Omar Arbolaez Felipe, 47

Yunierlys Gonzalez, 31

Maykel Medina, 40

Dasiel Parrado, 34

Dania Roig, 32

Another suspect, Jose A. Piniero, 48, remains at large, according to the FDLE.

The suspects face a range of charges including fraudulent use of personal identification information, fraudulent use of a credit card, fraudulent use of personal identification of another, forgery of credit card, use of a scanning device to defraud, organized scheme to defraud using electronic device and possession of counterfeit credit card. If convicted, four of the suspects, Medina, Cruz, Felipe and Gonzalez, face up to 10 years behind bars.

