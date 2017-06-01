(WFLA) – The National Hurricane Center has created lists for named Atlantic tropical storms since 1953.
The lists are rotated and recycled every six years. Named storms that were deadly or costly are removed from the lists by a World Meteorological Organization committee. The committee selects a new name to replace the one that was removed.
If a storm forms during the off-season, it will take the next name on the list based on a calendar date. If the storm were to form in December, it would take a name from the previous season’s storm names. If a storm were to form in February, it would be named from the subsequent season’s list of names, according to the National Hurricane Center.
2017 Atlantic Storm Names
- Arlene
- Bret
- Cindy
- Don
- Emily
- Franklin
- Gert
- Harvey
- Irma
- Jose
- Katia
- Lee
- Maria
- Nate
- Ophelia
- Philippe
- Rina
- Sean
- Tammy
- Vince
- Whitney
RELATED: 2017 Hurricane Guide
