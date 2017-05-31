You Paid For It: St. Pete parking meter rates to increase by 50% tomorrow

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Better bring a lot of coins or a credit card, if you plan on street parking in downtown St. Petersburg for business or pleasure because it’s about to get more expensive.

Starting Thursday, the city will increase the $1 an hour rate to $1.50 and extend meter hours into the evening.

A press release indicates the higher rates “better reflect market demand, increased turnover and encourage the use of off-street or other remote parking.”

On the other hand, the first hour of parking will now be free during business hours at public parking garages located at the Municipal Services Center, Sundial and South Core. The parking rate changes are part of a $6 million plan to spend more on public parking in the EDGE district.

Does it sound like a righteous plan or just another way for the city to reach into your pockets for patronizing the increasingly vibrant downtown district?

We’ll be looking into that question in out You Paid For It report tonight at 5:45 p.m. We don’t charge anything, no matter how long you want to park yourself and watch.

