VIDEO: Fiona the baby hippo makes her media debut

CINCINNATI (WFLA) – Fiona the baby hippo finally made her media debut at the Cincinnati Zoo on Wednesday evening.
The baby hippo can be seen on video putting on a show for the press, swimming, running and hopping her way around a 9-foot pool in the zoo’s hippo cove.
Fiona became a viral sensation in January when the zoo released pictures of her online. The hippo was born six weeks premature and underweight at only 29 pounds.
She now weighs over 270 pounds, and zoo officials say she is gaining weight and strength.
The hippo can even hold her breath underwater for up to two minutes, but she’s still not quite ready to make a public appearance.
She will likely be ready to face the public sometime this summer.
