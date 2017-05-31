Trump tweets ‘covfefe’ and social media won’t let him forget it

(WFLA) — President Donald Trump has a lot of people scratching their heads today.
It’s all because of his tweet around midnight. It says, “Despite the constant negative press “covfefe”
It appears to be an unfinished tweet with a typo.
Merriam-Webster might not even be up to the task. The company couldn’t even find the words to describe such a term.
It also seems that no one noticed at the white house for nearly six hours. Someone in Trump’s camp finally deleted the tweet just before 6 a.m. eastern time.
But, it didn’t take long for social media users to pounce.
The hashtag “cov-fefe” was trending number one worldwide on Twitter overnight.
Someone bought a “cov-fefe” license plate in California.
And there are already “cov-fefe” shirts, hats and mugs available for sale.
The President later tweeted, “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”
