Trump assails Kathy Griffin for harsh video

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump’s bloody, severed head.
In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, Trump said, “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”
Griffin, who helped with CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t funny.
“I went too far,” she said in a second video. “I sincerely apologize.”
Many people online called for Griffin to be jailed.
