Thieves target visitors’ rooms on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – You could call them the “bathing suit bandits.”

The Clearwater Police are looking for a pair of swimsuit-wearing thieves who were caught on camera stealing from three rooms at a the Gulfview Hotel on Clearwater Beach.

The duo, one in a bikini, the other in trunks, were able to make off with a number of items including computers, cameras and cash.

Security video shows the thieves moving from room to room, turning vacations into nightmares for guests expecting a good time.

“I’m mad. I’m mad about it cause hotel says they will not replace nothing. Nothing,” said Dan Perkins, who is there with his family from Illinois.

Perkins and his family checked into the hotel on Monday night with a care-free vacation, full of sun and sand in mind.

But the holiday quickly soured when the bathing suit bandits made off with three bags of geared that was stored in their ground floor room.

“Kindle fire, like an android tablet. My mom’s clothes” said Dan’s daughter, Rachel Kreiser, recounting the items they took.

In total, the family lost about $1,200 worth of valuables.

Perkins tells us the hotel lacks a security presence.

“On the sides, where people can walk down the sidewalk here, there’s no cameras. They can jump over balcony, right into the rooms” he said.

And both Dan and Rachel swear all doors to the room were locked.

Dan says he recognizes the duo in the video, and tells News Channel 8 they were in a nearby room, smoking pot and arguing.

When asked if he would return to Gulfview Hotel, Dan said “Ehh, I don’t think so. Not this one.”

8 On Your Side stopped by hotel’s office and asked to speak to a manager. We were told, he wasn’t in and a front desk clerk could not reach him.

Clearwater police are asking for help identifying the burglars. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the police department.

