Speed Busters: Drivers clocked going at high speeds on road in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Speed Busters is back in Holiday for the third time, and all eyes are on Moog Road.

Leslee has received several calls regarding speeding on this road.

One resident who lives on Moog Road, Jacki Lilly, tells Leslee her truck was smashed by an out-of-control driver, the subject of a now infamous hit-and-run.

Jacki’s truck sits parked outside her home near the intersection of Bradford Drive.

A couple of weeks ago, a surveillance footage caught an out-of-control driver crash their SUV into Jacki’s truck before they mowed over a bicyclist. The driver then fled.

Jacki tells us she believes her truck saved her home from destruction.

“So it acted like a barricade for the house?” asked Leslee. ” Absolutely, absolutely it did. And I think it bore the brunt of the momentum of the vehicle. If this car wasn’t there it would’ve been a lot worse. The car could’ve come through my front wall. It could’ve gone into my granddaughters room.” Jacki exclaimed. “We don’t wanna let our kids play out here because it’s so dangerous. I don’t let my kids play in the front yard.”

Jacki says she’s witnessed several incidents on Moog and contributes them to one problem — speeding. “People just are not following the speed limit they are not obeying the law,” says Jackie.

Her husband James agrees. “Oh it’s definitely with the speeding because if they weren’t going so fast none of those incidents would’ve happened,” says James.

Leslee met up with Jacki in hopes to put the brakes on Moog Road, and after just three minutes of speed busting, she witnessed drivers going in the 40s in the 30 mph zone, including one at 45 mph. She continued to see many speeds in the 40 and eventually another at 49 mph.

Jacki was not surprised by the numbers Leslee clocked with her Speed Buster gun. “Yep. I am not surprised. It’s all day everyday,” Jacki said.

“I want to see something done that is going to be a speed deterrent on this road.”

Leslee brought Jackie’s concerns to Melanie Snow, the Public Information Officer with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department. Leslee will now attend a ride-a-long with a Pasco Sheriff deputy who will conduct a speeding patrol on Moog Rd. She will be updating WFLA viewers on what happens on that patrol next week.

