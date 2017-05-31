‘Snaggletooth’ the gator caught on camera in Collier County

OCHOPEE, Fla. (WFLA) – A large gator was seen making his way down the highway in Collier County on Wednesday.
Cyde Butchers Big Cypress Gallery Adventures Facebook page posted the video shot by Carol Gowing.
Gowing said in the post the gator left a female to care for 32 babies and she has more on the way.
