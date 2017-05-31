‘Pop,’ artistic performance brings bubbles of all shapes, sizes to SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando and Bubble Legendary are collaborating to present “Pop,” a live, artistic performance that is distinct to SeaWorld.
Fan Yang, world-renowned bubble legend brings his talent to the stage in a performance choreographed to music, with bubbles of all shapes and sizes.
The set features 23-foot tall screens that flank the stage with state-of-the-art lighting, sound and lasers.
Pop performs two to four times a day at SeaWorld’s Nautilus Theater through September 4. The show does not perform on Thursdays.
SeaWorld will continue to announce a full line-up of new attractions for the summer.
