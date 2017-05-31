‘Pop,’ artistic performance brings bubbles of all shapes, sizes to SeaWorld

By Published:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando and Bubble Legendary are collaborating to present “Pop,” a live, artistic performance that is distinct to SeaWorld.

Fan Yang, world-renowned bubble legend brings his talent to the stage in a performance choreographed to music, with bubbles of all shapes and sizes.

The set features 23-foot tall screens that flank the stage with state-of-the-art lighting, sound and lasers.

Pop performs two to four times a day at SeaWorld’s Nautilus Theater through September 4. The show does not perform on Thursdays.

SeaWorld will continue to announce a full line-up of new attractions for the summer.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s