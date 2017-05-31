Police search for woman missing from Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Haines City are asking for the public’s help to find a 28-year-old who has been missing since Sunday.

Yanela Lorente was last seen leaving her home on Cherokee Avenue Sunday afternoon. She was last heard from later that night when she texted a family member.

She was reported missing on Monday. The Haines City Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are all searching for her.

Lorente was last seen wearing a red and white flannel shirt with long sleeves, a white t-shirt with black letters, short dark-colored shorts and black shoes.

Police say she was driving her white 2013 Kia Optima. The car was later found parked off of Old Polk City Road near the entrance to the FWC Hilochee Osprey Unit Wildlife Reserve.

Lorente is about 5’04” with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a scar on her right thigh, surgical scars on her abdomen and a belly button piercing.

If you have any information about where Lorente is, or saw her or the car she was driving, you are asked to call (863) 242-2188. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226-8477.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES