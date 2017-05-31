Police: Man arrested at Trump hotel in DC with 2 guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who was behaving suspiciously and had made threatening remarks was arrested Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police found an assault-style rifle and handgun in his car, authorities said.

Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody at the downtown hotel, where he was staying as a guest, police said.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck told The Washington Post that a tip from an out-of-state law enforcement agency said Moles had “made threatening remarks.” It wasn’t immediately clear what those remarks were.

A police report said authorities received information that Moles, 43, would have the guns and officers at the hotel said they saw a firearm “in plain view” in Moles’ vehicle and found another inside the glove compartment. Police seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Hotel spokeswoman Patricia Tang said in a statement that “authorities arrested a guest who was behaving suspiciously,” but referred further questions to authorities.

FBI spokeswoman Minique Crump said the agency initially responded, but referred further questions to the local police, who are taking the lead on the investigation.

Moles is charged with carrying a pistol without a license and having unregistered ammunition.

Edinboro is about 100 miles north of Pittsburgh.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES