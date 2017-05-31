Photos release of Tiger Woods’ car from night of DUI arrest

By and Published:
(Source: Jupiter Police)

(WFLA/AP) – Photos were released Wednesday of the car Tiger Woods was driving when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Palm Beach County on Monday.

This image provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 29, 2017, shows Tiger Woods. Police in Florida said Tiger Woods has been arrested for DUI. (Palm Beach County Sheriuff’s office via AP)

An affidavit released Tuesday said Woods was alone and wearing his seat belt when Jupiter Police officers found his Mercedes early Monday in the right lane. The car’s engine was running and its lights were on.

Woods said an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine led to his arrest. He spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Woods says he didn’t realize the mix of medications affected him that strongly.

(Source: Jupiter Police)
(Source: Jupiter Police)
(Source: Jupiter Police)

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s