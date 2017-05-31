Permit issued to begin new St. Pete Pier construction

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Construction on the new St. Petersburg Pier can begin after the city received a permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday.

Mayor Rick Kriseman won the approval of the city council to spend $14 million on the pier in April.

“The New St. Pete Pier’ will be a dynamic extension of our iconic waterfront park system, and is sure to be enjoyed by residents and visitors from throughout the world for generations to come,” said Mayor Kriseman. “My thanks to my team, our government partners, and our community for getting us to this point.”

