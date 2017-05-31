Pasco deputies search for man who exposed himself to woman

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they say exposed himself to a woman outside of a grocery store in Pasco County.
The suspect approached a woman in front of the Winn-Dixie store on US-19 in Holiday last week, according to deputies. After a brief conversation with her, investigators say the man removed his genitals from his pants and started to touch himself in front of the woman.
He then left in a dark blue or black SUV. Deputies believe it was a 1999 to 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.
