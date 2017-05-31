NASA to announce first mission to touch sun

By Published:

CHICAGO (WFLA) — NASA is set to make a big announcement on Wednesday about the first mission to fly into the sun’s atmosphere.

The launch window for the Solar Probe Plus mission is scheduled to open July 31, 2018. The spacecraft will orbit within four million miles of the sun’s surface. NASA says it will be subjected to heat and radiation unlike any other spacecraft in history.

The goal of the mission is to explore the sun’s outer atmosphere and make observations that will help answer questions about how stars work. The agency says the findings will help improve forecasts of space weather events that affect satellites, astronauts and life on Earth.

NASA is making the announcement from the University of Chicago at 11 a.m.

STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s