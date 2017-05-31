Man arrested after calling 911 for conversation

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man repeatedly called 911 while intoxicated because he was seeking conversation.

Pennsylvania State Police say 51-year-old Larry Keiser first called around 10:30 p.m. Friday because he wanted to speak with a police officer. He said there was no emergency.

Keiser called five more times, leading police to show up at his home in North Whitehall Township after midnight.

The man told officers he drank several beers because he was upset about a family situation. Troopers told Keiser not to call 911 again unless there was an emergency, and he said he wouldn’t call again.

Troopers say he called 911 the minute after officers left.

Keiser has been arrested and is facing charges that include intentionally calling 911 for other than emergency purposes.

