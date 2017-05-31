Kitten rescued from storm drain in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA/WSVN) – Rescue crews worked for three hours to rescue a kitten from a storm drain in Dania Beach on Tuesday.
According to WSVN, the drain was about a foot and a half in diameter.
Firefighters had to use several methods to getting the kitten out.
The kitten did not seem thrilled to be rescued from the drain, but was given to animal control to be checked out.
