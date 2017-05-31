Interested in owning a town? Now’s your chance

KNBN Published:

ALADDIN, WY (KNBN) — In the state of Wyoming lies a small historic town called Aladdin, and you don’t even need to catch a ride on a magic carpet to get there.

Aladdin has a population of 15 people, and for the first time in history, it’s up for sale. Nearly the entire town is part of an auction selling to the highest bidder.

Martin Jurisch, the auctioneer and real estate broker, said virtually all the commercial type property is for sale.

That includes the 125-year-old Aladdin store, Cindy B’s Cafe, the Motel and more. Each item can be purchased individually or in a bundle.

“It doesn’t matter where you start out, it’s where you end up, with auction we set no top limit,” Jurisch said.

Purchasing the primary establishment includes everything shiny, shimmering and splendid. Rick Brangle, the shop’s owner for the last 30 years, was in his words just an old rancher turned into store keeper because of empty nest syndrome.

“When we bought it, it was a grocery store,” Brangle said.

The purchase includes the liquor store with license, gas station, post office and about $160,000 worth of inventory.

Not much has changed since the store was originally built to keep the tradition alive. Brangle said the history is likely what makes it so attractive.

“Old holdover I think probably is the draw,” Brangle said.

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s