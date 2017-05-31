Infant dies in Tampa mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An infant was killed in a early evening mobile home fire in Tampa on Wednesday, according to fire officials.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 5112 Marc Drive and saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home’s entrance.

Firefighters learned there was a infant trapped inside, and began search and rescue efforts as they battled the fire.

The victim was found inside the home and pronounced dead.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

More fire rescue officials along with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office have been called to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. We will have more updates on WFLA.com when more facts become available.

