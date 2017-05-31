Highlands County man charged with 525 counts of child pornography

SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been charged with 525 counts of child pornography, the most charges ever filed against one person by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.

Rayon Williams, 34, was arrested May 23 after the HCSO Special Victims United received a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Internet Crimes Against Children Data Systems.

An investigation revealed images depicting child pornography were being uploaded from a computer in Williams’ home on Shamrock Street in Sebring.

Williams was arrested and charged with six counts of uploading child pornography to a Dropbox account and obstruction of justice after he interfered with investigators’ attempts to seize his computer.

Williams posted bond later that day.

The next day, investigators obtained search warrants for seized items. A search of a computer hard drive found hidden in a closet resulted in a second arrest on an additional 48 charges.

Further examination of Williams’ phone and computer revealed hundreds more images, tallying 525 charges.

Sixty-five of the charges are second-degree felonies and the rest are less serious third-degree felonies.

The sheriff’s office said Williams was banned from SeaWorld in December of 2016 after he was allegedly caught taking pictures of young boys in bathrooms at the park. No charges were filed in the incident.

Williams’ bond currently sits at $1,202,500.

