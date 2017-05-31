Gregg Allman’s funeral planned in Macon, where band won fame

MACON, Ga. (AP) – A funeral for rock star Gregg Allman will be held Saturday in Macon, Georgia, where The Allman Brothers Band first won fame.
Local news media report that a private memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Snow’s Memorial Chapel.
Allman will be buried near his late brother, founding Allman Brothers guitarist Duane Allman, and late bandmate Berry Oakley at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Fans are expected to line the procession route from Snow’s to the cemetery. Allman died May 27 at his home near Savannah, Georgia, at age 69.
Allman’s manager, Michael Lehman, said he died peacefully and surrounded by loved ones after a recurrence of liver cancer.
Allman’s bluesy vocals and soulful touch on the Hammond B-3 organ helped propel The Allman Brothers Band to superstardom and spawn Southern rock. Allman had many ties to Tampa Bay area.
STORIES THAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Deputies: Man followed teen, exposed himself at Pasco park
- Florida dive boat captain bitten on hand by ‘sea creature’
- First case of ‘dog flu’ in Florida, can make your pet sick or can kill
- Map shows the most misspelled word in each state
- Husband of Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher arrested for rape, files for separation
- Autopsy: Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O’Neill died from accidental overdose
- 4 Tampa Bay area attorneys disbarred or had licenses revoked by Florida Supreme Court